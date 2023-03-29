Sufi teachings of Islam lead us to spiritual excellence, universal peace:  Dr Darakhshan

Srinagar, Mar 29: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said that Sufi teachings of Islam lead to spiritual excellence and universal peace.
According to a press note, she was speaking during a programme in Pulwama. The programme was organised by an NGO “Awaam Ki Awaaz”. The theme of the conference was “Faith Towards Brotherhood & Harmony”.
Andrabi was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The keynote and welcome address was presented by the founder of the NGO Arshad Bhat who emphasised on the need for propagation of brotherhood and tolerence for a peaceful society of coexistence and harmony. He said that Awaam Ki Awaaz Organisation is doing continuous efforts to reach out to the people especially the youth and is taking many initiatives for the social , economic, political and other moral empowerment of the young minds of the society.
Chairperson J&K Waqf Board addressed the gathering and said that “we need to teach and preach the inclusiveness and peace as taught to us by Islam.” "The sufi order of Kashmir has always bridged the gaps and emphasized on the harmonious synthesis of faiths in Kashmir. We need to return to our spiritual past where a just society is guaranteed", said Dr Andrabi. She stressed upon the youth of Kashmir to take advantage of the peaceful conditions and try to make a society which is economically sound, spiritually strong, morally high. "High dreams and a universal vision can lead us to a future where we can lead the society and the country to bigger heights", said Waqf Board Chairperson.