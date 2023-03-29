Sufi teachings of Islam lead us to spiritual excellence, universal peace:  Dr Darakhshan

According to a press note, she was speaking during a programme in Pulwama. The programme was organised by an NGO “Awaam Ki Awaaz”. The theme of the conference was “Faith Towards Brotherhood & Harmony”.

Andrabi was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The keynote and welcome address was presented by the founder of the NGO Arshad Bhat who emphasised on the need for propagation of brotherhood and tolerence for a peaceful society of coexistence and harmony. He said that Awaam Ki Awaaz Organisation is doing continuous efforts to reach out to the people especially the youth and is taking many initiatives for the social , economic, political and other moral empowerment of the young minds of the society.