Sufism has contributed to create religious harmony: Apni Party

Srinagar, Jan 22: Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir on Sunday visited Takiya of the famous Sufi personality of Aishmuqam Abdul Qadir Bab, who passed away recently. Mir was accompanied by several party leaders and senior workers.
According to a press note, Rafi Ahmad Mir met the kith and kin and the followers of Qadib Bab and extended his heartfelt condolences to the famous Sufi personality over his demise.
He said, “The passing away of personalities like Qadir Bab always creates a void impossible to fill. For centuries, Kashmir’s society is witness to the enormous contribution of such mystics for their tremendous contribution towards society in terms of creating harmony among the followers of different religions. A pall of gloom has descended in the entire area of Aishmuqam and adjoining areas due to his death.”
“On the demise of Qadir Bab, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members and followers, and I pray to Almighty Allah to bless the noble soul in the highest place in Jannah and shower His choicest blessing on his grave,” Mir added.