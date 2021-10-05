Sujit Kumar posted as DIG Central Kashmir Range, Udaybhaskar Billa North Kashmir Range

Srinagar, Oct 5: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered a minor reshuffle in the Deputy Inspectors General in the police administration.
According to an order issued by the Home Department, Sunil Gupta, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range.
As per the order, Sujit Kumar, DIG, North Kashmir Range (NKR) has been transferred and posted as DIG, Central Kashmir Range (CKR) .
Udaybhaskar Billa, DIG Doda-Kishtwar—Ramban Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG, North Kashmir Range.