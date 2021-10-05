Kashmir

Sujit Kumar posted as DIG Central Kashmir Range, Udaybhaskar Billa North Kashmir Range

Sunil Gupta, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range.
Sujit Kumar posted as DIG Central Kashmir Range, Udaybhaskar Billa North Kashmir Range
Sujit Kumar, IPS. File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 5: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered a minor reshuffle in the Deputy Inspectors General in the police administration.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, Sunil Gupta, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range.

As per the order, Sujit Kumar, DIG, North Kashmir Range (NKR) has been transferred and posted as DIG, Central Kashmir Range (CKR) .

Udaybhaskar Billa, DIG Doda-Kishtwar—Ramban Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG, North Kashmir Range.

J&K Police
Sujit Kumar

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com