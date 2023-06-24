Kashmir
Summer break announced for Kashmir schools
Schools to observe vacations from 01 July to 10 July
Srinagar, June 24: The School Education Department (SED) on Saturday announced summer vacations for all government and private educational institutions up-to class 12th from July 01.
The order in this regard was issued by the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Saturday.
"It is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions and private recognised schools upto higher secondary level functioning in Kashmir division shall observe summer vacation from July 01 of 2023 to July 10," the order reads.