Summer break over: Schools across Kashmir to reopen today

The duration of the summer vacation varied depending on grades, with classes up to fifth grade enjoying a 16-day break, while higher classes experienced a 10-day hiatus. The summer break ensued from Eid-ul-Adha for the primary school up to level and before Eid-ul-Adha for lower classes. The vacations had been announced in view of the soaring temperatures over the second half of June. The school education department had also issued advisories to help students stay safe from heat exhaustion and heat stroke.