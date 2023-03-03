Sunil Sharma calls on HM Amit Shah, discusses issues pertaining to J&K

Srinagar, Mar 3: Former Minister and General Secretary BJP J&K Sunil Sharma met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi and discussed wide-ranging issues of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in depth. During this meeting, various security, political and development issues of Jammu and Kashmir were discussed in detail.
After a detailed discussion, as per the statement, Home Minister said that he is keeping vigil on Jammu and Kashmir. The new Jammu and Kashmir is on its way to all-around development and prosperity.
"He also assured his favourable support to J&K in addressing all the concerned issues at the earliest possible. The Home Minister also assured that the PM Modi-led BJP government is committed towards the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and resolving all the security issues of the union territory," the statement reads.