Sunny days, sub-zero nights in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 11: Following recent snowfall in Kashmir, the Valley is now experiencing sunny days, offering respite from the wintry conditions but sub-zero temperatures continue to persist during the nights.

The snowfall, which coated Kashmir in a thick blanket of white, has transformed Kashmir into a winter wonderland.

Meanwhile, the sun-drenched days are providing an opportunity for residents to engage in outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding, and trekking, making the most of the pristine surroundings. Tourists visiting hill stations are captivated by the scenic vistas and are exploring popular tourist destinations, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg to revel in the postcard-perfect views.

The Meteorological Department officials here said that Srinagar’s temperature increased by two notches from the previous night’s minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, remaining below normal by 4.9 degrees Celsius for this time of the year. Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, a rise from the previous night’s minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 7.9 degrees Celsius compared to minus 8.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, marking a deviation of 2.9 degrees Celsius below normal.

Kokernag in south Kashmir witnessed a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the previous night’s minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, remaining 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, slightly below the previous night’s minus 4.4 degrees Celsius with a deviation of 3.1 degrees Celsius below normal. Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius compared to minus 7 degrees Celsius the previous night, staying below normal by 0.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Jammu experienced a minimum of 7.8 degrees Celsius, remaining below normal by 2.3 degrees Celsius. Other regions like Banihal recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, Batote minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast indicates dry weather until February 17, with occasional cloudy evenings during February 14.

From February 18 to 20, there is a possibility of light snow and rain.