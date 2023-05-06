Superannuated teachers of KU propose innovative ideas

Srinagar, May 6: The University of Kashmir held a first-ever get-together of its superannuated teachers, where several innovative ideas were discussed to address the growing challenges in the education sector, from primary to higher education.
The function was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, Prof Neelofar Khan, and attended by former deans of academics, deans of college development, heads of departments, and professors of the university. Prof Neelofar Khan and Prof Muhammad Zaman Azurda were felicitated for their achievements in the field of education.
The event was attended by academic advisor of the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK), Prof Hamid Naseem Rafiabadi, who suggested that higher teaching institutions should support the private educational sector from the primary school level and act as patrons to all stakeholders in the educational field. He further proposed that the PSAJK could provide a platform for retired teachers to work as resource persons to help private institutions transform into centers of higher learning.
He recommended that higher education institutions should operate as academic think tanks to facilitate the development of an outstanding educational and knowledge-based society. “We need to hold refresher and orientation courses for all educational institutions from primary onwards in science, arts, engineering, social science, literature and management and commerce streams. There should be progression from lower to higher education through these efforts,” said Rafiabadi.
Prof Neelofar Khan assured all possible assistance from her side and encouraged teachers to come forward with proposals that could benefit society and the community at large. The host of the event, Prof Muhammad Akbar Khuroo, welcomed the participants, and Prof Muhammad Amin Peerzada delivered the inaugural speech.