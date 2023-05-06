Superannuated teachers of KU propose innovative ideas

The function was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, Prof Neelofar Khan, and attended by former deans of academics, deans of college development, heads of departments, and professors of the university. Prof Neelofar Khan and Prof Muhammad Zaman Azurda were felicitated for their achievements in the field of education.

The event was attended by academic advisor of the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK), Prof Hamid Naseem Rafiabadi, who suggested that higher teaching institutions should support the private educational sector from the primary school level and act as patrons to all stakeholders in the educational field. He further proposed that the PSAJK could provide a platform for retired teachers to work as resource persons to help private institutions transform into centers of higher learning.