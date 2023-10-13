Supreme Court permits AICTE to undertake admissions in technical colleges till Oct 30

Srinagar, Oct 13: The Supreme Court has today allowed All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, to permit admissions in technical colleges across the country till October 30.
Earlier the date was 15th September and Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc were given relief in the cut off dates of admission by the Supreme Court.
In a petition filed by Dr. Anshu Kataria, President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association- Punjab Unaided Technical Institutions Association (PUCA-PUTIA) and Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh the Bench of Justices Sh. B R Gavai and Prashant Mishra have permitted admissions till 30th October.
This would give relief to lakhs of students who were seeking admissions in approx 11000 technical colleges across the nation.
Adv Siddharth R Gupta appeared in the Supreme court on behalf of PUCA and submitted that students of Punjab were affected by floods during admissions days and North East students could not secure their seats due to ongoing disturbance.