Supreme Court permits AICTE to undertake admissions in technical colleges till Oct 30

Earlier the date was 15th September and Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc were given relief in the cut off dates of admission by the Supreme Court.

In a petition filed by Dr. Anshu Kataria, President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association- Punjab Unaided Technical Institutions Association (PUCA-PUTIA) and Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh the Bench of Justices Sh. B R Gavai and Prashant Mishra have permitted admissions till 30th October.