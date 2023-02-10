Surprise inspection of govt offices carried out in Bandipora

Bandipora, Feb 10: On the directions of District Development Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmed, Nodal Officer Coordination Bandipora, Mohd Ashraf Hakak on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of offices at Mini-Secretariat, here.
The Nodal Officer Coordination on the occasion inspected attendance and other records of offices. He said that the surprise inspection was carried out to maintain punctuality and discipline in offices. He said that indiscipline of any kind, lack of punctuality and absenteeism will not be tolerated. Subsequent to the inspection, action was initiated against the officers and employees who were found absent from duties including late comers.