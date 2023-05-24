Surprise inspection of Trauma Hospital Kangan carried out

During his visit to the Trauma Hospital Kangan, the ADC enquired about the facilities being provided to the patients and checked the attendance register and supply position of medicines. He stressed to the staff present there that they should provide the best medical facilities to the patients in an efficient and hassle-free manner. He directed the hospital administration to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in and around the hospital. The ADC was accompanied by SDM Kangan Javid Ahmad Rather.