‘Survey of India’ kick off Kashmir project with Soiteng village’s drone inspection

A statement of ‘Survey of India’ team issued here said that a milestone was achieved when the team led by Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme’s Nodal Officer H S Chouhan, who is the officer surveyor, drone pilot Dalbir Singh, and drone pilot Rameshwar took off the maiden drone flight over Soiteng village of block Srinagar, tehsil Pantha Chowk, district Srinagar under SWAMITVA, thereby starting off the project in Kashmir division.

BDO Srinagar Mahnaz Chishti and Naib Tehsildar Pantha Chowk Mir Manzoor were present on the occasion.

Before successful landing, the drone hovered in the air for around 30 minutes capturing 1318 high resolution images of the village.

“It is a great feat in the history of the Survey of India and the local administration of Srinagar,” the statement said.

It said that the BDO Srinagar and her team extended full cooperation and remained stationed till the drone landed safely.

SVAMITVA scheme was nation-wide launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 April 2021, the National Panchayati Raj Day after successful completion of pilot phase of scheme (2020-2021) in 9 states.