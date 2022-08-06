Suspected old shell explodes in Kralpora Budgam, no damage reported: police

Srinagar Aug 6: A suspected old shell exploded inside an old building in Kralpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday morning, police said.
"During early morning hours at about 0745 hours some loud sound was heard by inhabitants of Kralpora where some minority families also reside, " a police spokesman said.
"SSP Budgam along with BDS team visited to incident site. During preliminary investigation it seems that some unexploded old shell in old building material and scrap piled up there might have exploded which have caused the loud sound," he added.
Police said no injury has been reported in the incident adding further investigation into the incident is going on.