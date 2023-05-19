Suspicious ISD mobile numbers spreading rumours over G20 summit: Kashmir Police

ADGP Kashmir said that these numbers are spreading anti national messages/propaganda and general public requested to remain alert towards such attempts and not to respond to any of such suspicious call. Citizen are requested that all such calls may be reported to Police. Cyber Police Kashmir has taken cognisance into this and investigations are going on, added the spokesman.

"Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, he/she may contact Cyber Police station Kashmir or nearest Police Station.”