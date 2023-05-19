Suspicious ISD mobile numbers spreading rumours over G20 summit: Kashmir Police

Srinagar, May 19: Police in Kashmir on Friday issued an advisory asking people not to respond to some phone numbers which it said were being used to spread rumours about the upcoming G20 summit in Srinagar.
“The general public is advised to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to any of the following numbers +44 7520 693559, +447418343648 and +44 7520 693134 ,+44 7418 343648 or any ISD number/virtual numbers which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G 20 event,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.
ADGP Kashmir said that these numbers are spreading anti national messages/propaganda and general public requested to remain alert towards such attempts and not to respond to any of such suspicious call. Citizen are requested that all such calls may be reported to Police. Cyber Police Kashmir has taken cognisance into this and investigations are going on, added the spokesman.
"Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, he/she may contact Cyber Police station Kashmir or nearest Police Station.”