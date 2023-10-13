‘Suspicious object detected, destroyed in Handwara’

Kupwara, Oct 13: Three suspicious small gas cylinders were detected and later destroyed along the Baramulla-Handwara National Highway near Ganapora, Kralagund area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said Friday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas, who holds additional charge of Superintendent of Police Handwara, told Greater Kashmir that the Road Opening Party (ROP) of 25 ADP in collaboration with the 30 Rashtriya Rifles (30 RR) of the Army, and J&K Police in Handwara successfully detonated three suspicious small gas cylinders found along the roadside in Ganapora area.
He said that the ROP of 25 ADP discovered three suspicious small gas cylinders concealed under bushes near Ganapora crossing early morning, following which a team of 30 RR and Police in Handwara safely detonated the suspicious cylinders.
He said that subsequent examination revealed that the cylinders contained urea, a non-lethal substance.
“There were no injuries or reports of damage to life or property during this incident,” the SSP said.
Later, traffic was restored on the Baramulla-Handwara National Highway which was diverted to an alternate route for over two hours.
A case has been registered at Police Station Kralgund in this regard and further investigation started.