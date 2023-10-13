‘Suspicious object detected, destroyed in Handwara’

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas, who holds additional charge of Superintendent of Police Handwara, told Greater Kashmir that the Road Opening Party (ROP) of 25 ADP in collaboration with the 30 Rashtriya Rifles (30 RR) of the Army, and J&K Police in Handwara successfully detonated three suspicious small gas cylinders found along the roadside in Ganapora area.

He said that the ROP of 25 ADP discovered three suspicious small gas cylinders concealed under bushes near Ganapora crossing early morning, following which a team of 30 RR and Police in Handwara safely detonated the suspicious cylinders.