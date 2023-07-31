Suspicious object defused on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, traffic restored

Srinagar, July 31: A suspicious object was found on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Zangam flyover, prompting authorities to suspend traffic on the thoroughfare.
Quoting official sources, Kashmir Scroll reported that some suspicious object, suspected to carry an IED, was found at Zangam flyover in Pattan area. Soon police and Army's 29 RR, CRPF rushed to the spot and subsequently called Bomb Disposal Squad. Traffic from both the sides has been halted.
However, as per latest reports, the suspected material has been defused by the security forces. The traffic movement has been restored too, they said.