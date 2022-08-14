Sustained peace will pave way for prosperity , development: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 13: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that sustained peace will pave the way for J&K’s prosperity and development.
According to a press note, he was talking to people after paying obeisance at the revered Dargah of Hazrat Baba Hyder Reshi (RA), popularly known as Resh Moul Saeb, at Anantnag town.
Bukhari was greeted by the people from the management of the revered shrine including Naseem-Ul-Gani, Shafqat Ali, and the local residents. On this occasion, Apni Party President prayed for peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir.
While talking to the people, he said, “We all ought to pray for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir because the future of the people especially youth is only secure and protected if we maintain a sustained peace here.”
He added that Peace and harmony on this land will not only enable the prosperity and development here, but it will also augur political and economic empowerment to the people as well.
Bukhari said, “Hazrat Baba Hyder Reshi (RA), who we know as Resh Moul Saeb was a great messenger of peace and harmony among the different communities. He preached the message of peace and brotherhood in Kashmir. And, that is one of the reasons people irrespective of their religious beliefs pay their obeisance at this revered Dargha all the time.”