Sustained peace will pave way for prosperity , development: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 13: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that sustained peace will pave the way for J&K’s prosperity and development.

According to a press note, he was talking to people after paying obeisance at the revered Dargah of Hazrat Baba Hyder Reshi (RA), popularly known as Resh Moul Saeb, at Anantnag town.