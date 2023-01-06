Swachata conference held in Budgam, way forward discussed

The conference was presided over by DDC Budgam S F Hamid IAS. Director Rural development Kashmir Khalid Majeed,was the guest of honour.

Mr Hamid, while speaking on the occasion, stated that the aim of the such conferences is to bring all stakeholders on the table and discuss and share ideas and get feedback about the programme.

The DC said such conferences will be conducted at block level too in which locals are sensitised to make this initiative successful.

“Lets all take a pledge to make Budgam a clean and green district not only at UT level but also at National level," the DC added.