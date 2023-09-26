Swachhta drives to start in Kulgam for clean, sustainable environment

The DC instructed the EOs and BDOs to organise mega swachhta drives in their areas during the campaign.

He also called for engaging the public in the campaign so as to make people aware about the need to keep surroundings clean for a better and sustainable environment.

Cleanliness drive is an integral component of Swachhata Pakhwada – Swachhata Hi Seva 2023, being observed from September 15th to October 2nd.