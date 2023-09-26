Swachhta drives to start in Kulgam for clean, sustainable environment

Kulgam, Sep 26: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of officers to review arrangements for the “Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” campaign to be held on 1 October.
The DC instructed the EOs and BDOs to organise mega swachhta drives in their areas during the campaign.
He also called for engaging the public in the campaign so as to make people aware about the need to keep surroundings clean for a better and sustainable environment.
Cleanliness drive is an integral component of Swachhata Pakhwada – Swachhata Hi Seva 2023, being observed from September 15th to October 2nd.
Instructions were also given to involve people to contribute in the campaign to inculcate in them the spirit of preserving the environment by maintaining cleanliness of streets, parks, rivers, schools and other public places in the district.
The meeting was attended by ADDC, Showkat Ahmad Rather; JD-Planning, ACD, ACP, CEO, CMO, BDOs, EOs and other officers.