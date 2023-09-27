Swachhta Hi Seva - 2023 | DLSA Srinagar, SMC, others conduct cleanliness drives

This initiative was undertaken to honor the 154th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Under the leadership of Chairman DLSA, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed and close supervision of Secretary DLSA, Jahangir Bakshi, the DLSA Srinagar team, along with dedicated Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) and officials from the Municipal Corporation, Srinagar, came together for providing impetus to the nationwide campaign under the theme of “Garbage Free India”.

Cleanliness Drive at ADR Centre: As part of the activities, ADR Centre witnessed a remarkable transformation as DLSA, Srinagar spearheaded cleanliness drive. Secretary DLSA, Jahangir Bakshi, along with the enthusiastic staff members of DLSA, Srinagar, PLVs, and Municipal Corporation officials, actively participated in cleaning and beautifying the premises. The event emphasized the importance of collective responsibility towards maintaining a clean environment.