Swachhta Hi Seva - 2023 | DLSA Srinagar, SMC, others conduct cleanliness drives

Srinagar, Sep 27: In a remarkable display of community engagement and commitment to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of cleanliness and sustainability, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority organized a series of impactful activities as part of the national campaign ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa-2023 (SHS-2023)’, a press release said.
This initiative was undertaken to honor the 154th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Under the leadership of Chairman DLSA, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed and close supervision of Secretary DLSA, Jahangir Bakshi, the DLSA Srinagar team, along with dedicated Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) and officials from the Municipal Corporation, Srinagar, came together for providing impetus to the nationwide campaign under the theme of “Garbage Free India”.
Cleanliness Drive at ADR Centre: As part of the activities, ADR Centre witnessed a remarkable transformation as DLSA, Srinagar spearheaded cleanliness drive. Secretary DLSA, Jahangir Bakshi, along with the enthusiastic staff members of DLSA, Srinagar, PLVs, and Municipal Corporation officials, actively participated in cleaning and beautifying the premises. The event emphasized the importance of collective responsibility towards maintaining a clean environment.
Cleanliness Drive in Collaboration with Govt. Model Hr. Secondary School Mujgund, Srinagar: Another notable initiative undertaken by DLSA, Srinagar, was a cleanliness drive conducted in collaboration with Government Model Higher Secondary School, Mujgund. This event brought together staff members, teachers, and enthusiastic students who worked tirelessly to clean and rejuvenate their surroundings. The event served as an excellent opportunity to instill the values of cleanliness and civic responsibility in the younger generation.
During this campaign, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Teacher Incharge of the Legal Literacy Club, delivered an inspiring address on the importance of sustainability and the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives. His words resonated with the audience, reminding everyone of the need for sustainable practices to preserve our environment for future generations.
Door-to-Door Awareness Campaign: DLSA, Srinagar, took the message of cleanliness and responsible waste management directly to the community through a door-to-door awareness campaign. Dedicated Para Legal Volunteers embarked on this mission, visiting various parts of the city to promote awareness about the segregation and effective recycling of waste. This grassroot effort aimed to inspire every citizen to take personal responsibility for keeping their surroundings.