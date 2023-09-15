‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ cleanliness campaign launched in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Sep 15: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today launched a fortnight ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ cleanliness and sanitation program during a function organized by the Rural Development Department at Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.
The campaign was launched in presence of PRI members including BDC Chairpersons, DDC members, ACD & other district officers.
Giving details about the activities during the campaign, the ACD said that the fortnight campaign would focus on cleanliness programs, awareness generation regarding Swachhta to highlight the need for cleanliness in collaboration with PRI members, education departments, SHGs and other stakeholders.
The campaign shall be conducted at district, block and Panchayat levels simultaneously and shall culminate on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed on maintaining cleanliness not only in houses but also on roads, drains, public places including tourist spots and all other surroundings for the healthy society.
Shyambir complemented the PRI members who play a vital role to ensure door to door waste collection in all blocks of the district. He also termed public cooperation as must for the success of the cleanliness mission and urged PRIs to motivate locals in their respective areas to become the part of the drive and take it to every household in their respective areas.
The DC also administered Swachhta Pledge among the participants who pledged to serve mother India by keeping the country neat and clean and committed towards cleanliness and devote time for this.
Later, the DC headed a cleanliness drive in which scores of employees of MC Ganderbal and district officers participated and cleaned the premises of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.