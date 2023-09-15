‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ cleanliness campaign launched in Ganderbal

The campaign shall be conducted at district, block and Panchayat levels simultaneously and shall culminate on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed on maintaining cleanliness not only in houses but also on roads, drains, public places including tourist spots and all other surroundings for the healthy society.

Shyambir complemented the PRI members who play a vital role to ensure door to door waste collection in all blocks of the district. He also termed public cooperation as must for the success of the cleanliness mission and urged PRIs to motivate locals in their respective areas to become the part of the drive and take it to every household in their respective areas.