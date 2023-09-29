Swachhta Hi Seva | Cleanliness drives held in all 806 anganwadi centres in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 29: To promote sense of hygiene, cleanliness drives were Friday held in and around all 806 Anganwari Centres of district Bandipora under the banner of Swachhta Hi Sewa (Swachhta Pakhwada).
District Nodal Officer Coordination Bandipora, Mohommad Ashraf Hakak, who is also District Programme Officer (DPO) Bandipora, informed that in continuation to ongoing Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign, cleanliness drives were held in all the 806 Aanganwadi Centres (AWCs) of district Bandipora.
He said that the aim of cleanliness drives is to impart sense of hygiene among the people which strengthens the central concept of ongoing Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign.
The DPO further said that in connection with ongoing Poshan Maah programme and Swachhta Pakhwada, the officials ICDS in Bandipora visited the slum area to create awareness regarding hygiene and nutrition related issues.