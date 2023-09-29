Swachhta Hi Seva | Cleanliness drives held in all 806 anganwadi centres in Bandipora

District Nodal Officer Coordination Bandipora, Mohommad Ashraf Hakak, who is also District Programme Officer (DPO) Bandipora, informed that in continuation to ongoing Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign, cleanliness drives were held in all the 806 Aanganwadi Centres (AWCs) of district Bandipora.

He said that the aim of cleanliness drives is to impart sense of hygiene among the people which strengthens the central concept of ongoing Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign.