Swami Avdheshanand, Mahant Deependra call on LG

Srinagar, July 1: Amarnath Shrine Board and Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, and Custodian Chhari Mubarak Amarnath Mahant Deependra Giri called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj and Mahant Deependra Giri who met the LG separately discussed the arrangements put in place and other matters about Amarnath Yatra that commenced on June 30.
In this year’s Amarnath Yatra, a large number of yatris are expected to visit J&K as the yatra resumed after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keeping this in view, extensive arrangements have been made by the J&K government and Amarnath Shrine Board for a comfortable and memorable yatra for the devotees visiting the Amarnath Cave shrine.