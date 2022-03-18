SWD Kulgam conducts training, awareness programme

Kulgam, Mar 18: The Social Welfare Department Kulgam in collaboration with Govt. Degree College Kilam today organised a daylong training cum awareness program under National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) at Govt Degree College Kilam, here.
The program was attended by faculty members and students of Govt Degree College Kilam, officers of Social Welfare Department Kulgam and experts from IMHANS Srinagar besides from ATF District Hospital Kulgam.
Speaking on the occasion, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer Kulgam (Headquarter) highlighted the goals of the NAPDDR and importance of engaging youth to curb the menace of substance abuse.
He stressed on forming voluntary student groups in educational institutions to identify drug users at the early stage. He also added that the peer Educators/college students would also provide referral and linkage to counseling, treatment and rehabilitation services for drug dependents identified in the community.
For this purpose, he said that the Social Welfare Department Kulgam is establishing a Drug De-addiction centre at Kulgam which will include CPLI and ODIC.
Experts from Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences Srinagar (IMHANS) & ATF District Hospital Kulgam delivered lectures on various aspects of substance abuse and identification of drug addicts.