Switch over to e-office mode: H&ME Deptt to HODs

Srinagar, Feb 3: To promote digitalisation and reduce the use of paper-based communication, the Health and Medical Education Department has asked all the Heads of Departments (HODs) under its administrative control to send all communications, emails, and files through the e-Office mode only.
The department has asked all the HoDs to fully switch over to e-Office mode by February 15 and submit the compliance report in this regard to the Administrative Department.
As per the order, no physical forms of communication and file submissions will be accepted.
“The Health and Medical Education Department vide Circular No.04-JK(HME) of 2021 dated 17.12.2021, impressed upon all the Heads of Departments under its Administrative control that from 17.12.2021 onwards, the communications/ emails/files shall be sent to the Administrative Department in the e-Office mode only and no communication/file shall be accepted in physical form,” reads an order issued by Secretary Health & Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar.
As per the order, it was observed that some of the HoDs under the administrative control of Health and Medical Education Department have not yet fully switched over to e-Office mode and continue to send the communication, files to the Administrative Department through physical or other way of communication except e-office which is viewed seriously.
This change in policy is in line with the government’s efforts to promote digitalization and reduce the use of paper-based communication.
The use of the e-Office system is expected to increase the efficiency and speed of communication and file management within the department.
It will also help to reduce the risk of losing or damaging important documents and files, as all information will be stored electronically.