Switch over to e-office mode: H&ME Deptt to HODs

“The Health and Medical Education Department vide Circular No.04-JK(HME) of 2021 dated 17.12.2021, impressed upon all the Heads of Departments under its Administrative control that from 17.12.2021 onwards, the communications/ emails/files shall be sent to the Administrative Department in the e-Office mode only and no communication/file shall be accepted in physical form,” reads an order issued by Secretary Health & Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar.

As per the order, it was observed that some of the HoDs under the administrative control of Health and Medical Education Department have not yet fully switched over to e-Office mode and continue to send the communication, files to the Administrative Department through physical or other way of communication except e-office which is viewed seriously.