Mandeep Bhandari posted as Principal Secy to LG, Abid Rasheed admin secy Tourism

Srinagar, March 06: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday posted Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor while Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, was transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department.

In an order by general administration department, Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, IAS (AGMUT:2001), awaiting orders of adjustment, was posted as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

"He shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, in addition to his own duties," the order said.