Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari assumes charge as RTO Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 6: Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, JKAS assumed charge as the Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir today.
After assuming office, reviewed working of the Department. He stated that focus of the Department shall be on seamlessly providing facilities to the common man, ensuring affordable and efficient transport services and improving access to geographical far off places.
"We will ensure that the ‘Motor Vehicles Act’ is implemented and take legal action against violators of law," Bukhari said.
Syed Shanawaz Bukhari has previously served in the State Taxes Department as the Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement) Baramulla.