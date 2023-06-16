TAAK condoles demise

Srinagar, June 16: Travel Agents Association Of Kashmir has expressed deep shock and grief over the death of a tourist and huge damages caused to a hotel due to fire incidnent at Pahalgam.
President of the Association Farooq Kuthoo in a press statement requested the administration to take immediate steps for providing relief and rehabilitation to the affected hotelier and to the tourists whose belongings were completely destroyed.
In a statement issued by TAAK, Farooq Kuthoo extended heartfelt condolences to the family of elderly lady Bhupinder Gill from Uttarakhand who lost her precious life in the unfortunate incident.
Peerzada Faiyaz Ahmed former President of TAAK also expressed deep anguish over the loss of the life due to unfortunate fire incident. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. He requested the administration to compensate the family and those tourists who lost their baggage and belongings in.