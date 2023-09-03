TAD felicitates 25 JKAS qualifiers

Youth beneficiaries under various schemes and candidates selected in Central Government services were also awarded.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, and Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary was chief guest on the occasion, who also addressed the selected candidates, aspirants and students. The program was attended by Director TAD, Mushir Ahmed Mirza, Secretary, Advisory Board, Mukhtar Ahmed Choudhary, FA/CAO Ashok Kumar Thukaan, Jt Director Planning Shama un Ahmed and senior officers of the department. Deputy Director TRI Dr Abdul Khabir conducted the program.