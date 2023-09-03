TAD felicitates 25 JKAS qualifiers

Srinagar, Sep 2: The Tribal Affairs Department felicitated 25 students from tribal communities of Jammu and Kashmir for their selection in Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Account Services.
Youth beneficiaries under various schemes and candidates selected in Central Government services were also awarded.
Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, and Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary was chief guest on the occasion, who also addressed the selected candidates, aspirants and students. The program was attended by Director TAD, Mushir Ahmed Mirza, Secretary, Advisory Board, Mukhtar Ahmed Choudhary, FA/CAO Ashok Kumar Thukaan, Jt Director Planning Shama un Ahmed and senior officers of the department. Deputy Director TRI Dr Abdul Khabir conducted the program.
The department felicitated 25 young tribal students for qualifying the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Civil Services Examination for selection JKAS, JKPS and JK Account Service. The selectees shared their education journey with students invited from various hostels and inspired them for various career options. Tribal youth and hostel students selected for CRPF, ITBP and other central forces were also felicitated. On the occasion, students selected under the recently launched scheme Law-20 were also felicitate with certificate and award letter for undergoing coaching for the Judicial Services Examination.