TAD hands over selection letters to candidates for NEET, JEE, UPSC coaching

Secretary in Tribal Affairs Deptt, Harun Malik, Secretary, Advisory Board, Mukhtar Ahmed, Director TAD Mushir Ahmed Mirza, heads of institutions, wardens and other officials attended. Dy Director TRI Dr Abdul Khabir conducted the proceedings and supervised career counselling session.

Domain experts conducted sessions on various aspects of competitive examinations. Students from various hostels also shared their experiences.

Deptt handed over selection letters to candidates selected for NEET, JEE and UPSC coaching under which 200 students are being provided coaching. Computer Tabs with Pre-loaded educational content including CBSE and JKBOSE were also distributed among students. Teams from various hostels were provided sports kits and other material for extra-curricular activities. Mementoes and certificates of merit were also awarded to students excelling in various competitions organised by the department and TRI.

Dr Shahid highlighted that in order to strengthen the basic education level 100 schools in tribal areas were modernised last year while 120 sanctioned this year. He further shared that 367 schools are being taken up for upgrading under PMAAGY Model Village scheme. Capacity building of students to compete for admission in international universities is being launched by the department next month.

Recent initiatives of the the govt were discussed and brainstorming sessions held on future roadmap for education of tribal students. Deptt has initiated work on 25 new hostels, completed 8 hostels and handed over 10 hostel projects to PWD which were abandoned few years back due to lack for codal formalities. Enhancement of scholarship by 125%, 4 times increase in tuition fee, 75 percent hike in diet charges, hike scholarship budget from 14 Cr to 52 Cr, vehicles and libraries for hostels, coaching and Skilling facilities, among others.