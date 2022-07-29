TAD issues selection list of top 20 meritorious students

Srinagar, July 29: Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) has issued a selection list under top 20 meritorious scheme today. Earlier in the month department launched the scheme which aims to felicitate the top 20 students who have passed matriculation examination during the session 2021-22. Desirous students were asked to apply under the scheme with relevant details for consideration.
Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that a total number of 184 students were shortlisted by the department from hundreds of applications received through portal. After proper scrutiny and evaluation a total number of 22 tribal students have been selected under Top 20 scheme since there was tie among three students at 20th spot. The scheme is being implemented through the Education wing of the Tribal Research Institute.
The cut-off point in today’s select list was declared as 96 percent with 14 girl students figuring in the list of total 22 students, an official informed.
The selected students shall be felicitated in an impressive ceremony scheduled to be held soon. As per the guidelines of the scheme these students shall be provided a laptop worth Rs. 50,000 and Scholarship upto Rs. 25,000 shall be provided to each student.