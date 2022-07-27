TAD issues selection list under top 50 coaching scheme

Earlier this month, the department had invited applications from desirous students for availing this scheme which aims to provide coaching to meritorious and deserving tribal students preparing for NEET/JEE courses. The scheme is being implemented through the Education wing of the Tribal Research Institute.

Secretary, TAD, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while speaking on this initiative said that under this scheme, 153 students were shortlisted by the department from hundreds of applications received through portal. He added that after proper scrutiny and evaluation, 50 tribal students have been selected who shall be imparted coaching through reputed Coaching institutes.