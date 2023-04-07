'Take measures to check stunt biking’

Srinagar, Apr 7: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Forum (JKPF), a social group Thursday urged the authorities to take action against the stunt bikers here.
A statement of JKPF issued here quoted its general secretary M M Shuja as saying that it had been observed that in different parts of Srinagar City, especially in Parraypora that has become the coaching hub of Kashmir and on Boulevard, there has been a surge in activities of stunt bikers.
He said that without caring for their lives, these bikers are a threat to pedestrians as well as students, females, and senior citizens.
“JKPF is of the opinion that in such cases RTO Kashmir on the recommendation of SSP (Traffic) should suspend the driving license of stunt bikers at least for a period of two years so that the administration, especially Traffic Police can curb the abominable activities of stunt bikers in Srinagar City as well as in its adjoining areas,” Shuja said.