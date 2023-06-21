Take NC’s mass reach out campaign to every house : Omar Abdullah

According to a press note, he was addressing a party meeting here. He alleged that there were efforts to destroy NC. “When did the people of Delhi not try to weaken the National Conference, from 1953 until today. They have been continuously trying to find its way to destroy it. Despite millions of efforts and conspiracies, the National Conference and the symbol of the plough continues to remain embedded in the hearts of the people here,” Omar said.

He said that it is unfortunate that the communication between the government and the people is nowhere to be seen in Jammu and Kashmir. “Decisions are being taken without getting the real stakeholders on board. Whether it is regarding ration, installation of smart meters, increase in electricity fee or employment avenues, there is a crisis everywhere. The current rulers are only busy in pomp and shoddy PRs. Ground situation is contrary to what is being claimed," NC leader said.