Take necessary CBMs to make conducive environment for assembly elections: Vakil

According to a statement issued here, Vakil said “the government of India should implement Confidence Building Measures (CBM), if they want larger participation including restoration of statehood to J&K.”

He said “if central government wants good participation in elections, they should grant statehood without making it conditional, releasing political prisoners and there should be special employment package for unemployed youth of the region.”

He said apart from these CBMs, the fruit and tourism industry should be rejuvenated as thousands of families are directly or indirectly associated with these industries.

“There are no jobs for our youth, petrol and diesel prices are touching the skies. There is no one who can speak on these issues faced by common people,” he said. The senior leader said although the administration is talking of development, but that is restricted to papers and statements only.

“There are thousands of daily wagers have been assured regularisation on different occasions but nothing has been done so far and it would add feather in the cap if before elections government orders regularization of these workers,” he said.