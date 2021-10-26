Takes part in plantation drive | Union MoSLekhi interacts with public representatives in Baramulla

Baramulla, Oct 26 :Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, MeenakshiLekhi today visited Baramulla as part of central government's public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Minister participated in a plantation drive at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Baramulla premises. She was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar along with other concerned officers who also participated in the drive.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister stressed upon the need for plantation of more and more trees for maintaining ecological balance and called it a sign of a healthy and progressive society. She stressed on planting maximum saplings in the premises of all the other offices and institutions.
The Minister also felicitated the meritorious NEET qualifiers and complimented students for their performance. Urging students to work hard in their respective domains, the minister advised them to get acquainted with the modern means of education adding that the Central Government is very keen to upgrade the employability of students by means of different skill development and job oriented courses. A cultural program was also organised on the occasion.
Earlier, the Minister conducted an interactive meeting with public representatives and listened to their concerns and developmental aspirations. The concerned stakeholders apprised their grievances and put forth their demands meant for the overall development of the region.
Vice Chairperson JK KVIB, DrHinaShafi Bhat, DDC members, BDC Chairpersons, MC presidents and PRIs were also present on the occasion.