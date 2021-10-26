Takes part in plantation drive | Union MoSLekhi interacts with public representatives in Baramulla

The Minister participated in a plantation drive at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Baramulla premises. She was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar along with other concerned officers who also participated in the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stressed upon the need for plantation of more and more trees for maintaining ecological balance and called it a sign of a healthy and progressive society. She stressed on planting maximum saplings in the premises of all the other offices and institutions.