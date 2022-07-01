Taking land ‘forcibly’ | HC imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Govt

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Javed Iqbal Wani while imposing a Rs 10 lakh penalty on the government also directed it to assess and determine the compensation of the land payable to the “private person” at the stamp duty rate as prevalent and Rs 1 lakh per year for five years as rent.

Pulling up the government, the court underscored that the “right to property is a basic human right which is akin to a fundamental right as guaranteed by Article 300 A of the Constitution of India and that no one can be deprived of his property other than by following procedure prescribed in the law”.