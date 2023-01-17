Taking over of administrative control of notified Waqf properties | Sanction accorded to constitution of district level committees

An order issued by Waqf Board said,” The J&K Waqf Board has a large number of Notified Waqf properties that have not been administratively controlled till date, and were being managed privately by local committees.

However, in view of receipt of large number of complaints /representations by the Hon'ble Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, from general public regarding mismanagement & irregularities, it has become imperative to directly administer all such important shrines/ Jamia Masjids/ Khankahs and other assets, that are already Waqf notified properties, to ensure transparency and accountability.

Accordingly, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of District Level committees comprising the enclosed list of members for verification and submission of reports in this regard within a period of 21 days positively.”