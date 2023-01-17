Taking over of administrative control of notified Waqf properties | Sanction accorded to constitution of district level committees

Srinagar, Jan 17: To take over the administrative control of notified Waqf properties, the J&K Waqf Board has accorded sanction to the constitution of district level committees.
An order issued by Waqf Board said,” The J&K Waqf Board has a large number of Notified Waqf properties that have not been administratively controlled till date, and were being managed privately by local committees.
However, in view of receipt of large number of complaints /representations by the Hon'ble Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, from general public regarding mismanagement & irregularities, it has become imperative to directly administer all such important shrines/ Jamia Masjids/ Khankahs and other assets, that are already Waqf notified properties, to ensure transparency and accountability.
Accordingly, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of District Level committees comprising the enclosed list of members for verification and submission of reports in this regard within a period of 21 days positively.”
The terms of reference for the committees are to peruse the complaints, representations received from general public and submit detailed reports of assets, finances & administrative affairs of such properties.
“To prepare a list of all important Shrines/ Jamia Masjids/ Khankahs and associated properties which are Waqf notified properties in the district but have not been taken over by the Board till date, alongwith details of assets, liabilities, income and staff. A separate list of those Shrines/Jamia Masjid/Khankahs and allied properties be also prepared, that are not Waqf notified properties, but are to be brought under administrative control on the basis of representations/ complaints of general public,” the order said while referring to terms of reference.