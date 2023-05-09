'Tall claims disappointing'

Jammu, May 9 : Senior Congress leader G A Mir today said that BJP government’s tall claims are contrary to reality and are disappointing. According to a press note he was speaking during his tour to various areas. He alleged that BJP is drawing sadistic pleasure out of a deliberate burden put on poor people on account of unprecedented price hike especially on LPG, electricity besides downsizing supply of ration besides withdrawing other privileges from BPL, AAY and other poor section of the people thereby making their survival more difficult.