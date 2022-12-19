Tangmarg youth turns mushroom business into lucrative venture

Baramulla, Dec 19 : Beginning by cultivating mushrooms in a 20 by 40 feet room a few years back, Gowhar Ali Lone, of Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, has turned out to be the most successful agri-entrepreneur.
Described as the Mushroom king of north Kashmir, Gowhar has got recognition both at the national level as well by the state administration.
He scripted his success story by cultivating mushrooms in a 20 by 40 feet room, a few years back. And today he is the most successful agri entrepreneur of north Kashmir.
He started cultivating the mushroom in a 20 by 40 feet space with 70 trays, a few years back. The 70 trays fetched Gowhar reasonable income, enough to inspire him for its expansion.
Delighted by the production and its economic benefits, Gowhar increased the production manifold by using over 500 trays in the same space.
“The mushroom crop is cultivated twice a year. Autumn and Spring,” said Gowhar. “The two-time crop cultivation from over 500 trays fetches me around Rs 6 lakhs, which is undoubtedly the most profitable agri activity,” added Gowhar.
Besides crop sales, the resale of used compost fetches Gowhar over Rs 50,000. “The income generated from crops and its compost is much higher than an apple orchard of 10 kanal generates. We need to diversify our priorities and look into the agricultural sector with a fresh and new angle,” said Gowhar.
The successful journey of Gowhar does not stop here. After venturing into mushroom cultivation, Gowhar started trying vertical farming. He said he started vertical farming by using 60 feet of his pavement at home and used scores of trays for growing multiple varieties of vegetables. The unique experience of his vertical farming is that he has used the terrace of the kitchen entirely for vertical farming and has even grown a pear tree on the terrace which produces a good amount of pear.
“Vertical farming is another activity which, if taken care of, can yield varied benefits. Besides, it shows that every inch be it land or structure can be used for the beneficial activity,” said Gowhar.
Encouraged by the successful attempts in the agri related activities, Gowhar has now started integrated farming which include sheep and dairy farming besides chicken farming.
The UT administration and Government of India while acknowledging the tremendous journey of Gowhar has awarded him numerous times. He has received appreciation certificates from the Department of Agriculture and SKAUST besides a national award from union agriculture minister in Delhi recently.
Gowhar is all praise for the department of agriculture without whose assistance the journey couldn’t have been successful. He is often being invited for training sessions to train the aspiring agri entrepreneurs and to showcase his successful journey in the agriculture sector.
The Baramulla district administration has taken various initiatives in motivating the unemployed youths to start their career in the Agriculture sector which has tremendous potential in shaping the destiny of youth.
The deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Sehrish Asghar, is playing a key role in this direction and has so far conducted various programs aimed to make unemployed youth self-reliant by motivating them to take advantage of various state and centrally sponsored schemes.