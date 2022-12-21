Tanvir Sadiq calls for collective efforts to fight menace of drug addiction

Speaking on the closing ceremony of the KPL2 khan Bagh premier League, Sadiq felicitated both the teams and hoped that budding sportspersons will make their mark in this sport, not only locally but also at the national level.

Tanvir, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, “Dr Farooq Abdullah sahib immediately allotted a hydraulic road roller when I apprised him that the local youngsters are in need of one for the stadium. I on behalf of the youngsters had asked for a hand roller but he was sagacious enough to provide us with a Hydraulic one.”