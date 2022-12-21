Tanvir Sadiq calls for collective efforts to fight menace of drug addiction

Srinagar, Dec 21: National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Wednesday announced the allotment of a hydraulic road roller to Shaheed-e-Millat Stadium Lalbazar at the cost of Rs 6.5 lakh by the MP Srinagar D. Farooq Abdullah.
Speaking on the closing ceremony of the KPL2 khan Bagh premier League, Sadiq felicitated both the teams and hoped that budding sportspersons will make their mark in this sport, not only locally but also at the national level.
Tanvir, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, “Dr Farooq Abdullah sahib immediately allotted a hydraulic road roller when I apprised him that the local youngsters are in need of one for the stadium. I on behalf of the youngsters had asked for a hand roller but he was sagacious enough to provide us with a Hydraulic one.”
Exhorting the youth,Sadiq said,” There is no dearth of talent in Kashmiri youth, All they need is to identify and sharpen their sporting skills.”
Emphasising upon the youth to proactively contribute to a drug free society, Sadiq said ,” Drug addiction has emerged as a big challenge to our society at present. Our youth are sinking into the quicksand of this pervasive menace, which if left unchecked can have huge bearing on their future. The
He said that the smiling faces of youth today indicate the return of good times in the area. He hoped that our cricketers who made a name on national and international level one of you also will make their name in the world of sports. He said if NC comes to power we will ensure that all the stadiums of Srinagar are put at par with the best ones in the country.