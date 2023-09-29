Kashmir
Tanvir Sadiq joins Milad procession in Zadibal
Srinagar, Sep 29 : National Conference Chief Spokesperson and In Charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Friday joined the Eid-E-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) procession, walking along the main road from Alamgiri Bazar to Botakadal, passing through Gulshan Bagh, and visiting other areas of the Zadibal Constituency.
Later in the day he volunteered and participated in a refreshment camp organized by JKNC Zadibal for Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (SAW) at the main chowk of Alamgiri Bazar in Zadibal constituency.