Tanvir Sadiq joins Milad procession in Zadibal

Srinagar, Sep 29 : National Conference Chief Spokesperson and In Charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Friday joined the Eid-E-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) procession, walking along the main road from Alamgiri Bazar to Botakadal, passing through Gulshan Bagh, and visiting other areas of the Zadibal Constituency.