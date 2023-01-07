Tanvir Sadiq tours Dal interiors in Zadibal constituency

According to a press note, this he said while touring the Dal interiors including the Karpora, Bohripora and other adjoining areas. He was accompanied by the party’s local unit functionaries. During the course of the tour, he made stopovers at various places, where he interacted with the locals and listened to their grievances. He assured the locals that he will take up the issues raised by them at all appropriate levels for speedy redressal.

The locals said that electricity, water connectivity and other public utility services continue to remain a distant dream for them. They also said that the interiors of the Dal also face formidable challenges in the shape of deficient health, education related infrastructure. The locals also said that it was becoming increasingly difficult to feed their families due the curtailment of ration quota at local FCCI stores. They also said what little ration they get is of sub-standard quality which was driving consumers towards fatal diseases.