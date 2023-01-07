Tanvir Sadiq tours Dal interiors in Zadibal constituency

Srinagar, Jan 7: National Conference Chief Spokesperson and In Charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Saturday said that the developmental dividends of the Smart City project continue to remain untraceable on ground across Srinagar.
According to a press note, this he said while touring the Dal interiors including the Karpora, Bohripora and other adjoining areas. He was accompanied by the party’s local unit functionaries. During the course of the tour, he made stopovers at various places, where he interacted with the locals and listened to their grievances. He assured the locals that he will take up the issues raised by them at all appropriate levels for speedy redressal.
The locals said that electricity, water connectivity and other public utility services continue to remain a distant dream for them. They also said that the interiors of the Dal also face formidable challenges in the shape of deficient health, education related infrastructure. The locals also said that it was becoming increasingly difficult to feed their families due the curtailment of ration quota at local FCCI stores. They also said what little ration they get is of sub-standard quality which was driving consumers towards fatal diseases.
Echoing the sentiments of the locals, Sadiq said, “People are running from pillar to post for some help to reconstruct their houses, their grievances continue to remain unmet. What smart city are we talking about when people don’t have a roof over their head, food on their plates and basic necessary health and educational facilities to avail from? The government has failed to keep its promises. Evidence of the government inaction is visible in Dal interiors, where people are living in shanty dwellings. People who could afford it have only done the repairs.” Referring to the Srinagar Smart City project, Sadiq said, “What is needed is basic amenities. The idea behind the project was to give a decent quality of life to citizens in terms of a clean and sustainable environment and application of smart solutions to public issues keeping the citizens at the centre. This isn’t happening. The promised developmental dividends of the Smart City project continue to remain untraceable on ground across Srinagar. It goes beyond the reach of reason that till date, there has been no forward movement witnessing infrastructural augmentation, and enhancing basic facilities in this regard.”