Tanvir Sadiq urges admin to address water, electricity woes of people

In a statement, Tanvir said access to water and electricity is crucial for running usual household chores. “Taps have been dry for about a week in various areas, precisely when we need water the most. Despite multiple complaints, the authorities haven't taken any action. Exasperated by these recurring problems, residents of Downtown areas highlighted their appeals to the concerned officials yielding no results. People are buying bottled water to meet their requirements. The repeated pleas of people for providing water tankers are being brushed aside by the concerned department. Situation with regards to electricity is no different. Many pockets in downtown, particularly Rainawari, are reeling under darkness for days now.”

Imploring the concerned authorities for ending the water and electricity woes of Srinagar, Tanvir said that things have started going from bad to worse as people are getting power and electricity for a few hours only. “Worst affected are people from areas including Batpora, Hazratbal, Kashmir University, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Saderbal, Saida Kadal Elahi Bagh, Gulab Bagh, Soura, Anchar, Nowshera, Lal Bazar, Raina wari, Zadibal, Alasteng, Shuhama, Habak, Zukra and various parts of Ganderbal.Kral Khud, Haba Kadal, Chinkrar Mohalla, Basant Bagh, Nai Sarak, Gaw Kadal and its adjacent areas are facing hardships in absence of regular water supply as well. I hope the administration will take long term and short term steps to address the issue. I urge the consumers to use the water & electricity judiciously,” he added.