Target killings attempt to drive a wedge between people of Kashmir, rest of  country: Azad

Kupwara, Oct 18: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad Tuesday said that terrorists intentionally carry out target killings to drive a wedge between Kashmiri people and people in rest of the country.
Azad was addressing a gathering of party workers on the first day of his visit to border town Karnah. Pertinently he is on a two day visit to Karnah where he is scheduled to meet several public delegations.
He said that these attacks should be condemned by one and all and people all across Kashmir should come forward to protest against these killings.
“Those carrying out attacks on innocent people cannot be sympathisers of Kashmiri people. In fact Kashmiris residing in different parts of the country do face the brunt after such attacks,” former Chief Minister said.