Targeted killings aimed to provoke security forces: LG Sinha

Srinagar June 11: J&K Lieutenant Governor on Saturday asked the civil society to condemn targeted killings in Kashmir.
"There have been targeted killings. The society should come forward to condemn this. A woman who imparts education and makes life of students, is killed. If the society doesn't come forward to condemn this, I think we are backing off from our responsibility, " the LG said while speaking at a function.
"I want to tell you that when a candle is about to extinguish, the flare gets more intense.This flicker is intense because our security forces have gone all out against them. Terrorism in its last stage in J&K, " he said.
The LG said that efforts are being made to "rid people of terrorism". "And remember that the path to welfare goes through peace. Development won't happen under these circumstances, " he said.
The LG said the killings were being carried out "out of desperation because J&K administration's mantra is don't touch the innocent and don't leave the criminal".
The targeted killings, he said, "are being deliberately done so that security forces err and any innocent civilian is killed and people come on the roads". "We will never do that. I appeal people it's high time to come forward to help government and security forces to end terrorism," he said.