Targeted killings aimed to provoke security forces: LG Sinha

"There have been targeted killings. The society should come forward to condemn this. A woman who imparts education and makes life of students, is killed. If the society doesn't come forward to condemn this, I think we are backing off from our responsibility, " the LG said while speaking at a function.

"I want to tell you that when a candle is about to extinguish, the flare gets more intense.This flicker is intense because our security forces have gone all out against them. Terrorism in its last stage in J&K, " he said.