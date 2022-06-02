Targeted killings: CEOs asked to post non-Muslim employees at secured locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 2: Following the killing of migrant teacher in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, the School Education Department has directed the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of Kashmir division to post non—Muslim employees of the department at safe places.
Quoting sources news agency KNO reported that authorities have directed the CEOs to place non—Muslim employees at the places of their choice and safe zones.
In view of increased threat perception, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to immediately post Kashmiri migrants employed under prime minister's special package and other employees belonging to the Jammu division in "secured locations'' in the Valley by June 6.
The decision comes after a series of targeted killings of Hindu government employees by terrorists in Kashmir and fears of their exodus from Kashmir.