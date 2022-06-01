Targeted killings: Dedicated cell set up for redressal of minorities' grievances in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 1: The J&K administration on Wednesday set up a dedicated cell in the General Administration Department for resolving grievances related to minorities in Kashmir.
An official spokesperson said that members of minority community facing any difficulty can contact the designated officer on the dedicated e-mail ID: jk.minoritycell@gmail.com or register his/her grievances on the following telephone numbers between 10:00 a.m. to 05:30 p.m: 1.0194-2506111
2.0194-2506112
The cell shall be headed by Additional Secretary (Administration), General Administration Department.
This is in addition to the existing Special cell at LG Secretariat.