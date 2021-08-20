Targeting of mainstream politicians by militant outfits very worrying: Omar Abdullah

Omar said this while reacting to the killing of Apni Party worker, Ghulam Hassan Lone by militants in Devsar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday.

Lone was shot dead by the militants outside his residence last evening.



"Very sorry to hear about the assassination of Ghulam Hassan Lone in Devsar area of South Kashmir. This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying & I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat, " Omar tweeted after the killing.

In a separate statement, a National Conference spokesperson said that the party "unreservedly condemns the barbaric killing" of the Apni Party leader.

"Such cowardly acts deserve condemnation in the strongest possible terms. Our thoughts are with his family & colleagues in this time of grief, " the party spokesperson said.

Lone's is the fourth killing in Kashmir valley by militants in less than two weeks.

On August 9, BJP Sarpanch from Kulgam, Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife, Jawahira Banu were shot dead in their rented accommodation in neighbouring Anantnag district.

On Tuesday only, the party's in-charge for Homeshalibugh constituency was also shot dead by militants outside his residence.