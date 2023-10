Srinagar, Oct 14: The CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami has alleged selective coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict by the western media. He posted on X, “The selective coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict again lays bare the media bias in Western media outlets,which dominates the global media landscape.These corporate media houses have failed to highlight the protracted sufferings of the 2.3 million people in besieged Gaza.